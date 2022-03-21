(Bloomberg) -- Fresenius Medical Care AG is creating a new kidney-care business with InterWell Health LLC and Cricket Health Inc. that the companies say is valued at $2.4 billion.

Fresenius Medical will be majority owner of the new entity, which will operate under the InterWell Health brand, according to a statement Monday.

The move comes as German health-care conglomerate Fresenius seeks ways to spur growth after suffering from higher costs and lower demand during the pandemic. The parent entity is considering initial public offerings for two of its four business units and has said it’s open to fielding offers for its controlling stake in the kidney-dialysis division Fresenius Medical.

The new company will leverage Fresenius Medical’s presence in the U.S. kidney-care space, InterWell’s network of 1,600 nephrologists and Cricket Health’s technology platforms, according to the statement. That could help slow some patients’ disease progression, accelerate the transition to at-home dialysis and reduce costs, the companies said.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, pending regulatory review.

