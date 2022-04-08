(Bloomberg) -- Fresenius SE has selected banks to help with the sale of a minority stake in Helios, Europe’s largest operator of private hospitals, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German medical-care company is working with Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to gauge interest from potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A sale of about 20% could value Helios at more than 15 billion euros ($16.3 billion) including debt, the people said.

The asset is likely to attract private equity and infrastructure funds, according to the people. Deliberations are in the early stages and no final decisions on the size or timing of any deal have been made, they said. Representatives for Fresenius, Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Fresenius is under pressure to reignite growth, having seen its stock fall by roughly half since 2017. Speaking in February after a strategic review of its health-care operations, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm said Fresenius was open to either an initial public offering or bringing in equity partners for Helios.

Helios employs about 125,000 people at its clinics and medical centers in Germany, Spain and Latin America, according to its website. It generated sales of 10.9 billion euros in 2021 -- about 29% of Fresenius’s group revenue.

Frankfurt-listed Fresenius also runs Kabi, an intravenous drug division, and Vamed, which manages the construction and operation of health-care centers. Just under half of Fresenius’s revenue comes from Fresenius Medical Care AG, the listed kidney-dialysis company in which it owns a more than 30% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

