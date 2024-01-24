(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water dumped nearly five times more sewage into London’s rivers in the eight months to December last year compared to the same period in 2022, early calculations by City Hall show.

Despite promising to reduce pollution, the utility released treated and untreated sewage and storm water into the capital’s waterways for more than 6,590 hours from April to the end of December 2023. This compares to nearly 1,421 hours in the same period in 2022.

The data highlights the scale of the challenge the UK’s largest water and sewage company faces in tackling the pollution that has stoked public anger and led to millions of pounds in fines. The utility is facing an uncertain future after soaring interest rates last year exposed a mounting debt pile and saw the abrupt resignation of its chief executive officer, Sarah Bentley. The government last year considered taking Thames into special administrative measures.

Environmental campaigners have previously accused the private equity owners of water companies of borrowing heavily to fund large dividends and executive bonuses instead of investing into often-antiquated infrastructure.

Read more: £2.4 Billion Reservoir Exposes New Battlefront for Thames Water

London Mayor Sadiq Khan used the findings to put further pressure on the company’s new chief executive Chris Weston. In a letter to Weston sent on Wednesday, he said he was “worried that Thames Water may be headed towards managed decline.” He added that the state of British rivers “is an appalling advert for privatization.”

Thames’ sewage dumping data was calculated by the Greater London Authority, based on publicly available information produced by the utility, which dates back to April 2022. During the whole of 2023, Thames discharged sewage for 9,127 hours, the GLA found.

A spokesperson for Thames said, “we regard all discharges as unacceptable and are committed to reducing the need for them.”

Thames is the only water and sewage company to provide live alerts for all untreated discharges, which can be used by swimmers and environmental groups, she said, adding the utility has published plans to upgrade more than 250 sewage treatment works and sewers. It includes the £100 million ($127 million) upgrades of Mogden sewage treatment works, as well as spending £145 million upgrading Beckton sewage works.

Read more: London Tideway Project Nears Completion Amid Thames Water Woes

Khan also called on the government to introduce tougher laws to end sewage discharge, including holding water company executives personally responsible for illegally dumping raw sewage.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

