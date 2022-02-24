(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia Pacific extended losses on heightened tensions over Ukraine, as Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation aimed at demilitarizing the country.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid as much as 2.8% to the lowest level since November 2020 after the incursion, which prompted Ukraine’s foreign minister to warn of a “full-scale invasion.” U.S. President Joe Biden said he will announce further punishments on Russia in response and meet his Group of Seven counterparts.

Kyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine Update

Benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India posted declines of around 3% each. Financials and technology stocks dragged the Asian regional gauge lower, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. down more than 6% ahead of its earnings release Thursday.

“The brinksmanship on display is likely to escalate into unintended actions which the U.S. has alluded to being false-flag operations for Russia to justify further military action,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “Look for traditional havens like gold, USD, JPY and treasuries to outperform.”

Asian stock traders remain on tenterhooks as tensions escalate between Russia and the West. The geopolitical risks come as earnings season progresses and amid fresh regulatory concerns putting further pressure on China’s already beaten-down tech shares.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures tumbled in Asian trading hours, pointing to the equity gauge’s first bear market since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Kospi slid more than 2% as South Korea’s central bank warned that inflation will stay above 3% as it maintained the key interest rate.

“Most Asian economies are net importers of mineral fuels,” said Zhikai Chen, head of Asian equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “So the risk to Asian equities is mainly via elevated commodity prices due to a potential interruption in its exports and the possibility of Russia restricting outgoing energy.”

SECTORS TO WATCH

Energy stocks with exposure to Russia and Ukraine such as Japan Petroleum Exploration rose as JPMorgan sees oil prices rising to $110 in the second quarter

Asian chipmakers including SK Hynix fell on worries that chip production costs may rise on rising tension in Ukraine, which is a major supplier of key raw material gases

Australian mining companies fell after Rio Tinto flagged cost pressures could affect the business in 2022

Japanese game companies Bandai Namco and Kadokawa surged their latest title Elden Ring received stellar reviews from critics ahead of its release

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 2.5%

Japan’s Topix index down 1.6%; Nikkei 225 down 2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.3%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 3.7%; Shanghai Composite down 1.5%; CSI 300 down 2.1%

Taiwan’s Taiex index down 2.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index down 2.4%; Kospi 200 down 2.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 2.9%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 3.3%

India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index down 3%; NSE Nifty 50 down 3%

Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 3%; Malaysia’s KLCI Index down 0.9%; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 2.1%; Jakarta Composite Index down 1.6%; Thailand’s SET Index down 1.4%; Vietnam’s VN Index down 1%

ADVANCERS

Cimic surged as much as 34% after telling shareholders not to take any action on a takeover proposal from Hochtief Australia, whose parent earlier said its Australian unit will make an unconditional and final takeover bid to buy the rest of the Cimic Group

Perseus advanced as much as 16% in Sydney after the miner reported a surge in its first-half year net income and maintained its full-year targets

Japan’s JMDC rose as much as 7.1%, after Omron agreed to buy a stake of about one-third in the company from Noritsu Koki, which surged as much as 23%

DECLINERS

SenseTime slumped as much as 16% after Hang Seng Indexes Co. announced the firm’s weighting in the Hang Seng Tech Index will be lower than previously announced

Celltrion sank as much as 6.5% after South Korea confirmed that it has halted new supply of its Covid treatment Regkirona citing that it was shown to be less effective to treat the omicron variant

Acotec Scientific fell as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong as the lockup period for cornerstone investors expired

