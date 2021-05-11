(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan reimposed restrictions on large gatherings as a slow-burning Covid-19 outbreak escaped government efforts to contain it, threatening the island’s status as one of the standout successes of the global pandemic.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to fewer than 100 people -- and 500 for outdoor events -- for the next four weeks, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control said in a statement Tuesday. The announcement came after the government reported 11 new cases.

This is the first time Taiwan has tightened anti-Covid measures since it began easing restrictions in the middle of last year. After an initial outbreak of cases early in the pandemic, Taiwan has managed to keep the virus largely under control, even going more than eight months without a single domestic infection between April and December. The democratic island has had just over 1,200 cases and 12 deaths in total since the virus first emerged.

Taiwan is one of a handful of places in the world that have virtually eliminated the virus domestically, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. While successful containment has meant few deaths and largely normal social activity, these places are lagging in vaccinations, which could put them at a disadvantage as major western economies open up rapidly.

Investors’ Worries

In recent weeks, health authorities have been battling a steady rise in infections centered around a hotel used to quarantine China Airlines pilots returning from overseas.

Investors showed their concern by selling Taiwanese shares, with the benchmark Taiex index falling almost 3.8% Tuesday, the biggest decline among Asian markets. The Taiwan dollar weakened by the most since March 26.

Taiwan’s success in keeping Covid-19 largely under control has meant it never imposed stringent restrictions. Businesses, government offices and schools have remained open throughout although municipal authorities canceled their usual large-scale Lunar New Year celebrations in February as a precaution.

The absence of widespread infections meant Taiwan avoided the economic impact seen in most of the rest of the world. The economy grew 3.1% last year, driven by a surge in demand for Taiwan’s semiconductors but also supported by a rebound in consumer spending. The government has hinted in recent weeks it may raise its 2021 gross domestic product forecast to above 5% from its current estimate of 4.6%.

