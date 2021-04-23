(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho, a tiny southern African nation that’s been plagued by years of political instability, appears headed for another crisis after a split in the ruling party and Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s firing of three ministers and a deputy.

Nqosa Mahao, the justice minister and deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention, this week said he would break away to lead a new party called the Basotho Action Party. On Friday, Mojoro said in a statement that the nation’s monarch King Letsie III had accepted his recommendation that Mahao, the police minister, forestry minister and deputy health minister be removed from office with immediate effect.

Mahao said Majoro, who’s been in office since May last year, lacked the parliamentary majority needed to continue governing and doesn’t have the power to execute a cabinet reshuffle. A number of lawmakers have agreed to join the new party and their names will be announced soon, he said.

If Mahao does secure sufficient backing to topple the government, it would be the third change of administration in five years. The ABC currently holds 48 of the 120 seats in the National Assembly, and rules in coalition with smaller parties.

