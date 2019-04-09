(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

U.S. President Donald Trump has rolled out a new tariff threat for Europe, targeting subsidies the EU provides for Boeing rival Airbus

Sluggish review. The European Central Bank is hesitant to rethink those negative rates, even with a nudge from Mario Draghi

Risk rising. Slow-walking reform for state-owned enterprises in China means financial risks linger there, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Crucial benefactor. Sanctions aside, China and North Korea have opened a new border crossing that could help the latter retain support from its key economic patron

Standing pat. Serbia’s central bank is set to hold policy Tuesday as it takes cues from the global trend

Wild chase. Getting accurate data in Indonesia is as tough as catching a Pokemon, our Jakarta correspondents show

