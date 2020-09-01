(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were poised for a mixed start despite another record high for U.S. stocks in the wake of tech shares advancing and as investors snapped up work-from-home winners.

Futures rose in Japan and Australia, while contracts in Hong Kong declined. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earlier led a rally in companies well positioned for stay-at-home orders, while Apple Inc. pulled the S&P 500 Index to an all-time high. The dollar erased losses as data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded last month at the fastest pace since 2018. Treasury yields dipped.

Global stocks are continuing to grind higher as investors anticipate more support from policy makers, with last week’s announcement from the Federal Reserve that the central bank will maintain an easy-money policy adding fuel to the trade. Meanwhile, the U.S. manufacturing expansion on Tuesday came after Chinese factory data signaled rising global demand for exports, a sign the world economy is recovering from the pandemic.

“The big theme right now is the unrelenting, record-breaking rally in tech stocks,” said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital Corp. “The landscape for stocks is great but there’s still, from a macro perspective, a lot of unknowns as to the progression of the virus and, of course, the implications for global growth.”

On the virus front, Texas may lift restrictions on businesses as soon as next week, while New York City delayed the start of its school year by almost two weeks after teachers said they would consider striking if health and safety measures weren’t in place.

Elsewhere, crude oil climbed toward $43 a barrel as the pickup in economic activity in the U.S. and China signaled a pronounced recovery in crude consumption.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Australia GDP is due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 29 are due Thursday.

U.S. jobs report Friday is forecast to show payrolls continued to rebound in August from virus lows.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.8% on Tuesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.3%.

Hang Seng futures earlier slipped 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.

The yen was at 105.96 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1917.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8367 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 0.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $43 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,970.38 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.