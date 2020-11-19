FreshDirect to Be Bought by Dutch Retailer Ahold Delhaize

(Bloomberg) -- FreshDirect, the New York-based online grocer specialized in food from local farmers, will be acquired by the Dutch-Belgian owner of Stop & Shop amid this year’s pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV will own a majority stake, while private equity firm Centerbridge Partners will buy 20%, the companies said late Wednesday, without giving financial details.

Ahold’s size will help FreshDirect reach its full potential, David McInerney, chief executive officer of the online retailer, said in a statement.

The 18-year-old company delivers prepared meals and fresh food in seven states, and some of its main metro markets are New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Bank of America advised Ahold, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was FreshDirect’s adviser.

