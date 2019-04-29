{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    53m ago

    Freshii CFO Craig De Pratto resigns

    BNN Bloomberg

    Freshii

    A customer walks into a Freshii restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The man behind Freshii restaurants is publicly appealing for a "partnership" with the much bigger Subway organization. Freshii's founder and CEO, Matthew Corrin, is calling for the conversion of "select" Subway sandwich shops to Freshii stores. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    The chief financial officer of Freshii Inc. said he is leaving the company next month to pursue other opportunities.  

    Craig De Pratto joined the Toronto-based healthy fast-food chain in 2014 and helped the company navigate major milestones, like its initial public offering in 2017.

    “Craig has been an integral part of the Freshii growth story and will continue to be a good friend of the company and our management team," said Freshii founder and CEO Matthew Corrin in a release Monday. "The Board of Directors and the entire Freshii team join me in thanking Craig for his contributions, commitment and leadership."

    De Pratto will stay at Freshii until May 10 to help with the transition of his departure. The company said it is beginning the formal search process for a replacement.

    Freshii, which was founded in 2005, has struggled in recent years as it has been forced to scale back its ambitious expansion growth plans following a string of disappointing quarters.

    The stock began trading publicly in January 2017 at $12 after a $125-million initial public offering of its stock. As of Monday at 9:40 a.m. ET, Freshii was trading at $2.09 per share.