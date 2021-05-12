Freshii records million-dollar loss in Q1 amid ongoing closures

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Freshii Inc. has recorded a million-dollar loss in its first quarter as many of its restaurants remain temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Toronto-based company reported a net loss of $1.05 million for the 13 weeks ended March 28, compared with a net loss of $2.49 million in the same quarter last year.

It reported an adjusted net loss of $549,000, up from an adjusted net loss of $1.21 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenue totalled $2.89 million, down from $4.56 million in the same quarter last year.

Freshii says system-wide sales were $23.3 million in the quarter, compared with $37.2 million last year -- a decrease of $13.9 million or 37 per cent.

The company says 43 locations remained temporarily closed at the end of the first quarter out of its 401 stores.