Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    17m ago

    Freshii records million-dollar loss in Q1 amid ongoing closures

    The Canadian Press

    Freshii

    A customer walks into a Freshii restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The man behind Freshii restaurants is publicly appealing for a "partnership" with the much bigger Subway organization. Freshii's founder and CEO, Matthew Corrin, is calling for the conversion of "select" Subway sandwich shops to Freshii stores. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »
    TORONTO - Freshii Inc. has recorded a million-dollar loss in its first quarter as many of its restaurants remain temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

    The Toronto-based company reported a net loss of $1.05 million for the 13 weeks ended March 28, compared with a net loss of $2.49 million in the same quarter last year.

    It reported an adjusted net loss of $549,000, up from an adjusted net loss of $1.21 million in the first quarter of 2020.

    Revenue totalled $2.89 million, down from $4.56 million in the same quarter last year.

    Freshii says system-wide sales were $23.3 million in the quarter, compared with $37.2 million last year -- a decrease of $13.9 million or 37 per cent.

    The company says 43 locations remained temporarily closed at the end of the first quarter out of its 401 stores.