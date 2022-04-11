(Bloomberg) -- A wave of cold weather pushed up power prices in the Nordics, while rates elsewhere in Europe declined.

Nordic countries like Sweden and Norway rely on hydro power for a large portion of their electricity, and warmer weather helps melt snow to fill reservoirs. But below average temperatures mean water reserves are at their lowest level since 2019, according to data from Wattsight. The cold is set to persist in the coming weeks, according to forecaster Maxar.

Year-ahead Nordic power gained about 0.9% to 59.05 euros per megawatt-hour early Monday, the highest level since late December. Shorter-term contracts in the region also increased. The gains come as power markets in Germany and France cool, following a dip in European gas prices.

“If this turns out to be true, the snow melting season will be delayed further, and the outlook remains bullish for the Nordic power market,” analysts at Energi Danmark said in a note.

