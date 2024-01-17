(Bloomberg) --

Temperatures across the US and Canada are forecast to rise 5F to 15F above normal from Jan. 22 to 26 and about 8F higher from Jan. 27 to 31 in the eastern half of North America, according to the Commodity Weather Group LLC.

London, Amsterdam, Manchester, Berlin and Paris are all forecast to see a bit of a mild run as well next week. Temperatures across the European cities will be about 5C above normal, or 9F higher, commercial-forecaster Maxar said.

“It’s the January thaw,” said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services Inc, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

The atmospheric mechanics that is bringing this about includes a shift in the Madden-Julian Oscillation -- a wave of disturbed weather that circles the globe every few weeks -- and both the North Atlantic and Arctic oscillations shifting positive, Carolan said. This is a classic set up for milder temperatures to filter in across North America and Europe.

However, before that can happen there is still a lot of cold air around and there could be another few inches of snow falling in New York City Friday, he said. Manhattan may get 1-2 inches (2.5-5.1 cm) with Washington D.C. getting as much as 3 inches.

As for Wednesday morning, Chicago Midway Airport was 6F (-14 C) at about 6 a.m. local time, with a high projected to be 19F, according to the National Weather Service. The wind chill will make it feel closer to -20. The frigid air will stay glued to Chicago for the rest of the week with daytime highs in the teens F and lows in the single digits this weekend.

Dallas is dawning with a cold 20F, but may get up to 40F later Wednesday and 54F Thursday, the weather service said.

Central Park was 18F at 7 a.m. local time, which was warmer than Little Rock, Arkansas, 3F; Vicksburg, Mississippi, 10F and Atlanta, 14F.

Carolan said there are indications the cold may return in early February.

In other weather news:

Tropic: Southern Indian Ocean storms Belal and Anggrek continue to churn across the basin, but aren't a threat to humans or commerce and will both probably fall apart soon.

Europe: Freezing weather in Germany and other parts of Europe threatened widespread road, rail and flight disruptions as the region braced for snowfall and heavy ice build-up.

