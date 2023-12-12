(Bloomberg) -- A Polish lawmaker was excluded from parliamentary sitting on Tuesday after he used a fire extinguisher to snuff out a menorah during a Hanukkah ceremony in parliament.

“It’s an absolute scandal,” Speaker Szymon Holownia told reporters after kicking out far-right lawmaker Grzegorz Braun. “What happened should have never taken place. There is no tolerance for this racist, anti-Semitic act.”

Holownia said that after reviewing video of the event, he will notify the public prosecutor about what he said may be a crime. Other parties condemned the unprecedented action, which took place during the 17th annual lighting of the menorah in parliament, according to Jewish representatives present.

The incident disrupted proceedings, during which lawmakers are due to hold a confidence vote in the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

