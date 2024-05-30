(Bloomberg) -- Frito-Lay, the snack company owned by PepsiCo Inc., will dismiss almost a third of its workforce from a manufacturing plant in Middletown, New York.

The 88 layoffs will start on Aug. 30, according to a notice posted Thursday with the New York State Department of Labor. The Hudson Valley plant employs 305 workers in total.

PepsiCo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In its latest quarter, the company said its North American food and drinks divisions sold fewer goods by volume compared with a year ago.

Frito-Lay, which makes Lay’s potato chips, Doritos and snack dips, among other brands, has more than 30 manufacturing plants across the US.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.