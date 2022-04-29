(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England warned in March that inflation could hit double digits this year. For now, that looks unlikely. But the BOE’s next forecast, due May 5, will probably still flag a ‘double-top’ peak of about 9% in both April and October. SHOK, Bloomberg Economics’ in-house model of the U.K. economy, suggests the forecast three years ahead could be equally eye-catching with inflation potentially settling near 1%.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.