The European Union and Mercosur finally struck a free-trade deal in Brussels after 20 years of talks, an agreement that counters a global trend towards greater protectionism.

Both sides are looking to expand goods shipments worth almost $102 billion a year as tariffs on around 92% of two-way trade will be eliminated over the next 10 to 15 years. Implementing the deal will take between two and three years, with ratification by the parliaments of all its signatories as the last stage. Until then, this is what the two blocs have agreed on, according to a document published by Argentina’s foreign ministry and a statement from Brazil’s foreign ministry.

On agricultural goods

The EU loosened the rules on 99% of agricultural imports into Mercosur For 81.7% of those, it will eliminate import tariffs For the remaining 17.7%, it will offer quotas or preferential rates Only about 100 farm products are excluded from the deal



On industrial goods

The EU will relax restrictions on 100% of its trade in industrial goods, while Mercosur will free up 90%

The EU will immediately scrap tariffs on 80% of Mercosur’s industrial exports to the EU

Mercosur has up to 15 years to liberalize sensitive sectors gradually

The agreement favors inter-industrial trade, as it reduces tariffs on parts and capital goods

Services

Brazilian companies will gain access to EU public purchase tenders, a market estimated at $1.6 trillion

Services such as communication, tourism, transport and finance services

What about the timing?

There are four key steps from now:

Legal review

Document translation

Signing by the two blocs

Parliamentary approval

