(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone citizens are being asked to help select a theme for the first major revamp of the bloc’s banknotes since their launch more than two decades ago.

A survey by the European Central Bank that began on Monday and will run through August allows participants choose between seven shortlisted topics — from rivers and birds to culture and values.

“We want Europeans to identify with the design of euro banknotes, which is why they will play an active role in selecting the new theme,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Banknote designs are a sensitive issue in the 20-nation euro zone. The bills currently feature pictures of generic gates and bridges, avoiding specific national symbols or landmarks. The lengthy process of overhauling the currency, which will also update its security features, was announced in 2021.

ECB officials will select a theme based on the public feedback by 2024, after which a design contest will take place. A final decision on the features is expected in 2026.

The central bank is also in the process of designing a digital euro, which it’s billing as a partial alternative to physical money. Faced with concerns from cash-loving citizens, policymakers have repeatedly stressed that it’s not meant as a full replacement.

“We are working on a new series of high-tech banknotes with a view to preventing counterfeiting and reducing environmental impact,” ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said. “We are committed to cash and to ensuring that paying with public money is always an option.”

