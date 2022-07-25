Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Mary-Catherine Lader has a story to tell. She was a rising star at fund giant BlackRock when she left Wall Street and TradFi for crypto and DeFi. She's now chief operating officer at Uniswap Labs, creator of the world’s biggest decentralized exchange protocol. She joined Bloomberg Reporter Olga Kharif to talk about her belief in blockchain, what comes next after the Terra collapse, and how she sees decentralized finance shaping the future.

