Local and foreign automakers seeking to make inroads in the world’s largest car market are putting every iteration of electric vehicle on display at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. From Chinese automaker Geely’s EV made for Generation Z to the $4,230 Hongguang Mini and Mercedes-Benz’s luxury model targeting wealthy electric-converts, there are EVs for every age and budget parked at Shanghai’s National Convention & Exhibition Center. A common thread running through all models is a particular focus on vehicle technologies, which show up in the form of larger and more numerous displays and autonomous driving features, and crescendo with the Xpeng Inc. Heitech flying vehicle.

