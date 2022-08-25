From Hotels to the Honey Deuce, This US Open Will Cost You More

(Bloomberg) -- New York City and tennis are already synonymous with expensive. Next week’s US Open championships will take it to a whole new level.

Spectators should brace themselves to pay at least 10% more on food at the Grand Slam event compared with last year. Serena Williams’s retirement news has caused some ticket prices to double, and anyone coming in from out of town has likely shelled out a small fortune on hotels and airfare.

Don’t expect to find solace in a stiff drink — the signature Honey Deuce cocktail will cost $22, a 10% increase from last year. At least you can still keep the branded US Open cup it comes in.

Inflation in the US is running at a 40-year high, but as Americans emerge from pandemic lockdowns, they remain eager to spend on entertainment like sports and travel. Admissions for sporting events were up nearly 5% in July from the prior month, the most since October 2021, according to the Labor Department.

The US Open, a two-week spectacle that begins Aug. 29, typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to Flushing, Queens.

Interest in what could be Williams’s last major turbocharged ticket sales by 40%, according to StubHub. While the average ticket price is up 60% over last year, they’ve nearly doubled for the women’s semifinals, according to Gametime, another ticket vendor.

“Demand is strong for the opening days of the US Open — right now, ticket sales for Round 1 are nearly 30% higher than what we saw ahead of Round 1 last year,” said Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub.

Local hotels are charging anywhere from $81 to $519 a night for first-round matches, and some are fetching more than $700 a night over Labor Day weekend, when the third and fourth rounds are played.

At the Parc Hotel in Flushing, about a 20-minute walk from the tennis center, rates are up 20% on average to $330 for this year’s tournament, said manager Chuck Yan. They’re up 25% for the holiday weekend, and can fluctuate for the semifinals and finals depending on who’s playing, he said. The hotel is often booked with spectators, as well as staff running the tournament, Yan said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.