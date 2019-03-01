From Martha Stewart to Snoop Dogg: The celebrities banking on cannabis

How cannabis brought Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg closer together

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to bet on the cannabis market, teaming up with industry leader Canopy Growth Corp. Stewart will serve as an advisor to help develop cannabidiol (CBD) products, including for pets. While pot might seem like a stretch for Stewart, she joins a long list of high-profile names getting behind cannabis brands and ventures. Here are a few examples:

Al Harrington:



The former NBA star founded cannabis company Viola, which is named after Harrington’s grandmother, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes.

Dick Wolf:

The Law & Order creator became an early investor in Nevada-based Digipath Labs, which focuses on cannabis testing facilities and data.

Tommy Chong:

The long-time cannabis advocate and Cheech & Chong star has rolled out his Chong’s Choice brand of cannabis in states such as Arizona, California and Colorado.

Whoopi Goldberg:

She teamed up with Om Edibles founder Maya Elisabeth to launch the Whoopi & Maya line of medical cannabis products.

Snoop Dogg:

An active investor and brand builder in cannabis, Snoop is one of the most well-known celebrities in the pot business. In Canada, he teamed up with Canopy Growth on his Leafs by Snoop brand.

Sir Patrick Stewart:

The actor is an investor and board member with Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which is a medical cannabis research firm in the U.K.

Jimmy Buffett:

The legendary singer is best known for Margaritaville, but he is helping to build his Coral Reefer brand with Surterra Wellness, a medical cannabis company. Coral Reefer is developing and marketing medical and therapeutic cannabis products and merchandise.

Francis Ford Coppola:

Already known for his winemaking abilities, the legendary director is now focusing on Growers Series, a line of luxury cannabis grown in California’s wine country.

Mike Tyson:

The former boxing star launched Tyson Ranch, a marijuana farm and resort in the California desert, catering to cannabis growers.

Willie Nelson:

The country star is one of the pot industry’s biggest supporters and perhaps best-known for his Willie’s Reserve marijuana brand.

Bob Marley estate:

Marley Natural is the official cannabis brand of Bob Marley. Beyond cannabis, the company markets everything from body care products to smoking accessories.

Gwyneth Paltrow:

Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has pushed into the cannabis market, teaming up with marijuana retailer MedMen.

Trailer Park Boys:

Ricky, Bubbles and Julian teamed up with Canadian cannabis producer Organigram to build their own line of marijuana products under the Trailer Park Buds banner.

Melissa Etheridge:

Through her Etheridge Farms brand, the successful singer launched her own line of cannabis-related items, including pot-infused wine.

David Crosby:

The music legend is forming partnerships in the cannabis industry, through his Mighty Croz brand.

Gene Simmons:

While the KISS frontman has never used pot, he never shies away from a money-making opportunity. He became an investor and Chief Evangelist Officer for the cannabis firm Invictus MD.

The Tragically Hip:

The beloved Canadian band jumped into the cannabis industry, forming a partnership with Canada’s Newstrike Resources, which has since been acquired by CanniMed Therapeutics.

Noah “40” Shebib:

Shebib is one of the hottest producers in music, thanks to a highly-successful partnership with Drake. He’s now a part owner of BLLRDR, a company tied to a high-end cannabis strain popular with both celebrities and those battling medical conditions.

Cliff Robinson:

The former NBA all-star is known for his cannabis advocacy and launched his “Uncle Cliffy” brand, which develops cannabis products in Oregon.

Ricky Williams:

The former NFL player and pot smoker now focuses on “Real Wellness by Ricky Williams,” which describes itself as a maker of wellness products that can be incorporated into daily routines.

Cypress Hill:

The rap group has partnered to launch cannabis-related products, while noted member B-rel has been expanding his Dr. Greenthumb dispensary locations.

Wiz Khalifa:

The cannabis connoisseur has several partnerships, which have placed his brand on a range of cannabis products, including rolling papers.

Bethenny Frankel:

The reality star and entrepreneur has reportedly been working on the launch of “Skinnygirl Marijuana,” for cannabis consumers who would love to skip munchie cravings.

Kevin Smith:

Comedian Kevin Smith helped to create branded strains of weed to promote his horror film Tusk.

Tyga:

Tyga has been tied to a range of cannabis-related partnerships, including an investment in Shine Papers, which created 24K gold rolling papers.