(Bloomberg) -- Booming prices for resins, the building blocks for plastic, have already helped drive up the cost of making everyday products such as toys, bottles and face masks.

Now the fossil-fuel derived ingredient could get even more expensive as Russia’s attack on Ukraine raises the risk of higher oil prices, potentially trickling down to what consumers pay for household and personal care products. Brent crude had already risen almost 48% in the last year.

The cost of these petrochemicals rose 27.6% in the year ended Jan. 31, according to the U.S. government’s latest producer price index, thanks to high oil and natural gas prices, elevated demand and disruption from freezing weather. Resin is an often overlooked inflationary pressure, weighing on consumer goods manufacturers alongside more obvious challenges such as higher wages and freight expenses.

“Resin prices are really global, so high oil will drive everyone up,” Bloomberg Intelligence chemicals analyst Jason Miner said.

Resins may not be familiar to many shoppers, but they are present in a wide range of grooming, hygiene and household products. Companies like Edgewell Personal Care Co. use them for items like razor handles, cartridges and packaging. Commodities account for about two-thirds of the inflation Clorox Co. is experiencing and resins are the biggest component of that, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said earlier this month.

There are several types of resins, including the ubiquitous polyethylene, which is used for everything from milk jugs to grocery bags. The process of making it typically starts by extracting a liquid called ethane from natural gas, Miner said. Manufacturers convert it into ethylene molecules that are then linked to form the final product. Plastics makers melt polyethylene pellets that resemble rice and mix in additives like colors before shaping it into containers and other goods.

Demand for some resins surged in 2020 when stuck-at-home consumers ordered takeout and shopped online in droves, creating the need for more packaging, said Brian Balboa, director of market intelligence at the Plastics Exchange. But supply had a hard time keeping up, especially after a deadly freeze engulfed Texas in February 2021, forcing many petrochemical plants to shut down amid power and water outages. The impact was severe: Research firm IHS Markit Ltd. estimated that the storm impacted around 78% of U.S. supply for the precursor of polyethylene.

Consumers staples executives and analysts almost tripled their mentions of the word “resins” between 2020 and 2021 when talking about material costs on conference calls, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Resin prices finally started moderating around November 2021, though they still hover around historical highs, the U.S. producer price index shows. More recently, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine propelled Brent oil above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Prices have since retreated, but the spike showed how sensitive commodity markets are to potential disruptions.

Costlier oil and gas would make petrochemicals more expensive, with consumer goods companies potentially needing to pass on the costs to customers.

“Typically when the inflation is commodity-driven and it feels permanent, then the companies will take pricing,” Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala said. “If they believe that it’s temporary, then they won’t bother.”

Resin suppliers learned in 2021 that they could raise prices on their customers without much pushback, the Plastics Exchange’s Balboa said. Still, companies were trying to address potential volatility even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted. Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel NV said it’s boosting in-house production of resins to get ahead of the curve. Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA completed its first import in more than a decade of a type of resin to the U.S. East Coast to diversify its sourcing.

Others are looking at freight costs. Coca-Cola Co. bottler Arca Continental is going to transport its resin in bags loaded to small- or medium-sized vessels to avoid the need for containers, the company said in February.

Still, the market is bound to remain competitive.

“You can look for alternatives,” Balboa said. But “everyone else is probably looking for alternatives as well.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.