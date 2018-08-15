(Bloomberg) -- From the candidate whose sole asset consists of a 2009 silver Chevy hatchback to a multi-millionaire yacht owner, Brazil’s presidential race offers a snapshot of the country’s social divisions.

In the list of assets declared to the electoral authorities, Guilherme Boulos, from the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), filed just one: a second-hand car worth R$15,400 ($4,000), while Joao Amoedo, from the New Party, recorded close to half a billion reais in apartments, jewels and a four-million reais boat.

Eight of the 13 candidates have registered their assets to date. Ex-Army captain and long-serving congressman Jair Bolsonaro, the second in the running after ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, declared 2.3 million reais in assets to the country’s top electoral court. Marina Silva reported resources of 118,000 reais, including a house in her home state of Acre, while Alvaro Dias has 2.9 million reais (but just 29 cents in a savings account). Lula and Henrique Meirelles have yet to file their statements.

Boulos is not the only candidate with limited resources. The firefighter-turned-congressman Cabo Daciolo told the electoral authorities he had no assets whatsoever, though that may be the least of his troubles. On Monday he released a video of himself on a mountain top where he said he was fasting, praying, and hiding from a secret society who wished to killed him.

