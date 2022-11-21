(Bloomberg) -- Listen and subscribe on iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Terminal.

Fashion is at a crossroads. People are buying more and wearing things for a shorter time. It means cheap clothes are piling up in landfills. Workers are being asked to do more for minimal wages — and in some cases, with no wages at all.

On The Big Take podcast, Wes Kosova and Sheridan Prasso discuss her investigation into the fast-fashion brand Shein. In her reporting, Prasso has traced the origin of the cotton in some Shein clothing to the Xinjiang region of China, where the US and other Western nations say the Chinese government has imprisoned Uyghur Muslims and carried out a campaign of forced labor.

Shein is one of a growing list of brands with ethical violations, and it’s getting harder for customers to keep track of it all — or to know if they’re shopping responsibly.

Enter Ayesha Barenblat, founder of Re/Make, an industry watchdog that scores environmental and social impacts of fashion brands. She sat down with Kosova to explain how to be a better consumer.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

Wes Kosova: How can I know if I’m shopping for clothes responsibly?

Ayesha Barenblat: After spending two decades working on the inside of the fashion industry, I wanted everyday people to have an understanding of who’s making their clothes, where are they coming from, what are the human and environmental impacts? And the only way to do it is really to come to independent watchdog organizations like ours that are looking at reams and reams of public information to assure traceability.

Because when it comes to the fashion industry, the supply chain is so fragmented. The only thing that your label shows is where the final product was made: Not where the zips, not where the buttons, certainly not all the way up to the cotton supply chain. A lot of the work that we do on the backend is regulatory reform and getting governments to really pay attention, because it really is hard for us to rely on market-based solutions to address some of these human rights violations, like product coming from forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

Wes Kosova: Why is fast fashion such a challenge?

Ayesha Barenblat: Fast fashion is built on a model of overproduction, with a reliance on fossil fuel. Today, we are making upwards of 100 billion units of clothes, where we don’t even have 8 billion people on the planet. Most clothes are thrown away within the first year of production. The environmental impacts of this are massive. Fashion today emits upwards of 4% of carbon emissions. That’s more than the entire economies of France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined.

One of the things that we look at in our accountability ratings for companies is brands’ own professed goals when it comes to science-based targets to address their climate impacts — and because of this overproduction, they’re nowhere close to meeting those climate targets. And then there’s the human side, right? This is an industry that hires upwards of 70 million people — mostly women of color — that work inhumane hours, making poverty wages because of the pace of production. So, fashion really is one of the biggest climate and gender justice issues of our time because of this reliance on ultra-cheap throwaway goods.

Wes Kosova: How are you calculating accountability scores?

Ayesha Barenblat: We look at, first of all, traceability. How much is the brand telling us all the way down to the farm where the product is made? We then look at wages and well-being. We also take a really hard look at commercial practices.

Raw materials have become increasingly important because we want fashion to divest from using fossil fuel, but also assuring that, when it comes to the cotton supply chain, it’s not made with forced labor.

We also look at environmental justice concerns. Are they looking at responsible transitions? Are they greenwashing? Are they actually reducing their overall climate impacts? And finally, we look at governance: Is this a racially diverse makeup at the board level, at a management level? Is this company really looking across all of these things, because we think that is the best way to really push for a more sustainable and ethical industry.

Wes Kosova: I want to go buy a pair of jeans. How do I go about doing it so that I can feel good about the thing that I ultimately buy?

Ayesha Barenblat: So first I’d say to you: Wes, do you really need another pair of jeans? How many pairs of jeans do you have? Have you looked in your closet lately? Perhaps there might be something sitting at the back there that you can bring back out. Because the best thing we can do is really to not consume as much.

Then if you say, ‘Hey, I really do need to buy another pair of jeans,’ my next question would be: Is there a local consignment shop in your neighborhood that you could visit and you could buy something secondhand? Because again, going back to that a 100 billion number, we’re simply buying too many clothes.

If you come back to say, ‘No, absolutely not. I want something that’s new,’ then you can look in our directory so you could shop with some of the smaller, sustainable brands. So, those would be the three steps. Do you really need it? Can you buy it secondhand? If you cannot, can you do a smaller company that’s really trying to be a disruptor in this space?

