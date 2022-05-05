1h ago
From the Edge of Bankruptcy to Billion-Dollar Running Brand
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Jim Weber has been the chief executive of Brooks Running since 2001. In his newly released book, “Running With Purpose,” Weber talks about how he turned a company that was on the brink of bankruptcy into a billion-dollar consumer brand.
On this episode of Out of Office, Weber talks business, leadership, and how his battle with cancer—which left him unable to run—has shaped his personal story.
