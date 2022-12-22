From the Queen to the Heat, Events That Defined the UK in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- The UK in 2022 will be remembered as a year of history-making events. From the passing of Queen Elizabeth II to surging inflation and record temperatures, it’s difficult to recall a rival for such a far-reaching series of moments. Here’s an admittedly somewhat arbitrary list of 10, in rough chronological order.

Energy Prices Up, Up, Up (February)

Bills for UK households began to soar even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended markets. Ofgem, the regulator, said in February that the cap on bills would jump 54% from April, to £1,971 ($2,444). As the ceiling continued to climb, reaching a record £3,549, the government in September stepped in to ensure the average household would not be paying over £2,500. Still, over 8 million people are at risk of falling into fuel poverty from April, when new prices come into force, according to the charity National Energy Action.

Inflation and the Cost of Living Crisis (March)

Everything from food to utility bills to services surged in 2022 as inflation reached the highest levels since the 1980s. Price growth touched 7% in March — the fastest pace in 30 years — and kept going, reaching 11.1% in October. Even after a dip in November, life was still on average 10.7% more expensive than a year earlier. Britons now face the worst cost of living squeeze in a generation, with real household incomes set to decline a further 7% over the next two years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The Breakfast Index Outpaces Food Inflation as Staples Soar

Strikes Cripple Britain (June)

June marked the start of ongoing labor strife, with the season dubbed ‘the summer of discontent.’ Some 40,000 rail workers struck on June 21 to protest falling real wages. Barristers, Transport for London employees, Royal Mail personnel and rubbish collectors also piled on the pressure. The walkouts have continued. The Royal College of Nurses staged their first strike in 106 years, and the nation is currently in the midst of an almost daily series of work stoppages heading into the holiday season.

Deadly Heatwave (July)

July saw the hottest temperatures on record, baking the country into submission as 40-degree (Celsius) heat caused train lines to buckle, prompted garden-hose bans and warnings to stay indoors because of health risks. Between July 10 and July 25, Britain suffered 2,227 excess deaths, according to the Office for National Statistics. Climate change was the main culprit, with fears that top temperatures will continue to reach new extremes in the years ahead.

End to England’s Football Woes (July)

The Women’s Euro 2022 championship ended 56 years of pain for England, as the Lionesses won the competition with a 2-1 victory over Germany. More than 87,000 fans watched from Wembley Stadium — a record for any Euro’s final — while the 17 million viewers at home made it the most watched women’s game in UK history.

End of the Elizabethan Era (September)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, at the age of 96. Her reign was the longest of any monarch in British history, spanning 70 years and 15 prime ministers. King Charles III’s ascension to the throne brings the UK into a new era. His style of leadership and popularity with the British public will surely be put to the test in 2023.

Pound Approaches Dollar Parity (September)

Sterling slid to a record low of $1.035 on Sept. 26, nearing parity with the dollar. The plunge was sparked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget on Sept. 23 — presented by then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng — which alarmed traders over the prospect of unfunded tax cuts and spending.

Prime Minister Liz Truss (October)

Liz Truss became the UK’s shortest serving prime minister, lasting only 49 days in office. Her downfall was brought about by a dogmatic dedication to the economic policies pledged in her leadership campaign, which among other consequences drove mortgage rates to 14-year highs. It also prompted a pension fund crisis, forcing the Bank of England to step in to stabilize the gilt market. Truss took the record for the shortest stint in No. 10 from George Canning, who was PM almost 200 years earlier.

Sunak Becomes Third PM of 2022 (October)

Leading the nation into 2023 is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — the UK’s wealthiest MP and the first person of color to hold the top position in government. After initially losing out to Truss, Sunak now has the challenging job of restoring the nation’s credibility with global peers. He’ll also attempt to revive the standing of the Conservative Party with British voters.

Hikes and Still More Hikes (December)

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the ninth time in a year this month, unrelenting in its efforts to return sky-high inflation to target despite the UK having fallen into a recession. The tightening included a 75 basis point hike in November, the steepest increase in 33 years. The BOE has predicted the economy will continue to contract until 2024.

BOE Says Inflation May Have Peaked as Rates Hit 14-Year High

--With assistance from Todd Gillespie, Joe Mayes, Will Mathis, Tuhin Kar, Eamon Akil Farhat and Katie Linsell.

