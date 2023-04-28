(Bloomberg) --

A heat wave in Spain has shattered records. Readings hit 38.8 Celsius (nearly 102 Fahrenheit) at Cordoba airport on Thursday, according to our story this morning. This comes after weeks of record heat across parts of Asia.

Dry conditions are occurring across much of Spain, through southern France and into northern Italy. The eastern and southern Black Sea areas are also stressed, according to the European Drought Observatory. In addition to southern Europe, large parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland are lacking soil moisture.

New figures show the US is facing similar trouble. The latest from the US Drought Monitor shows 25.55% of the contiguous US (the 48 states) is in drought. Most of that is in central and lower Great Plains: 81.92% of Kansas and more than half of Texas is in drought.

