(Bloomberg) -- Investors in U.S. stocks who see the deepening tension between Russia and Ukraine from a remove may want to listen to Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets.

“Energy and the general inflation picture is probably the number one factor here,” the firm’s head of U.S. equity strategy told Bloomberg TV’s The Open on Thursday. “I had one of my analysts tell me that he’s worried about the rising energy prices. He covers financials but he’s concerned about the rise in energy prices that might emanate because it could stoke inflation and make the Fed act even more aggressive, make the Fed act even more hawkish. So that’s the kind of thread the market is pulling on right now.”

Stocks are down in global markets on Thursday, with the S&P 500 Index slumping over 2% and the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.8%. While concern that companies could suffer reduced earnings growth is partly behind that, investors also say the economic and inflation implications of a potential conflict in Ukraine is adding to the market’s gloom.

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 2.2% to $91.60 a barrel, but it is still up more than 21% this year amid volatile trading affected by geopolitics.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Europe next week over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine, with President Joe Biden warning Thursday that the probability of an invasion is still “very high.” Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that it has no plans to attack.

“This is a big air pocket of uncertainty,” said Calvasina. “Markets know that this is not good but they’re struggling to connect the dots and really understand how bad this is.”

