(Bloomberg) -- Yair Lapid called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the first Israeli leader to do so at the United Nations General Assembly in six years.

“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” he said, adding that the only condition Israel had was for a future Palestinian state to be “a peaceful one.”

The comments of Lapid, who has been prime minister for just over two months, mark a significant departure from his predecessor and coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, who did not mention the Palestinians once during his UN speech last year.

In fact, no Israeli prime minister has voiced their support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict at the UN General Assembly since former Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016.

The change in tone from an Israeli leader on the Israel-Palestine conflict echoes the change in the US, where President Joe Biden has voiced his support for a two-state solution, in stark contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Here is a timeline of the evolution evolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict in Israeli speeches to the UN General Assembly, from 2016 to 2021.

Lapid is running for reelection against Netanyahu in national elections in November. Polls suggest Netanyahu’s Likud party will pick up the most seats, just short of the numbers needed to form a coalition government.

