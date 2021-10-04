(Bloomberg) -- Frontier Communications Holdings LLC is tapping the junk bond market for the first time since emerging from bankruptcy earlier this year, marking a turnaround as the company seeks to fund an ambitious overhaul of its telephone and internet network.

The telecommunications company launched a $1 billion second lien high-yield bond on Monday, with proceeds earmarked to fund capital investments and operating costs from building out its fiber network and customer base, and also for general corporate purposes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Frontier filed for bankruptcy in April 2020 with a plan to cut more than $10 billion of its $17 billion debt load by handing ownership to bondholders. It was the biggest telecom filing since WorldCom in 2002, reflecting years of decline in its business of providing internet, TV and phone service in 29 states.

The company had earlier tapped the bond and loan markets in multiple deals to fund its exit from bankruptcy. All of Frontier’s existing bonds trade above par, according to Trace pricing data.

Frontier joins other companies taking advantage of the hot debt markets. American Tire Distributors is offering a loan with a yield of 6.25 percentage points over Libor to refinance debt it used to help finance its 2018 exit from bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Gulf Finance LLC, which operates gas station and petroleum terminals, is raising a new loan that will give the company breathing room, following discussions with lenders.

Price Talk

Early pricing discussions on Frontier’s notes are in the range of a 6.25% yield, the person added, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction. That places the deal right at the average of CCC rated debt, the lowest junk tier, which has an average yield of 6.22%, according to Bloomberg Indices data.

An investor call for the 8.25-year notes will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. New York time, and the deal is expected to price on Tuesday, the person said.

The notes are rated Caa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, eight steps into junk; CCC+ by S&P Global Ratings, or seven steps into junk; and BB- by Fitch Ratings, or three steps into junk, an unusually large difference of opinion between credit graders.

Moody’s cited the challenges Frontier faces completing an ambitious upgrade of its copper network to fiber to better compete against cable and wireless companies. Despite cutting so much debt in bankruptcy, Frontier struggles to retain customers and its earnings are shrinking at a faster rate than peers, the ratings agency said.

Its leverage will increase from about 3 times debt to earnings when it completed bankruptcy in April to near 4.5 times by the end of 2022, according to Moody’s.

Meanwhile Fitch cited the company’s improving cash generation and capital investments as reasons for its higher rating.

