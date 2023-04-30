(Bloomberg) -- Italian proxy adviser Frontis has backed calls for Enel SpA shareholders to turn down the government’s candidate for chairman of the company, in a clash over nominations made by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ahead of a shareholders’ meeting to pick the new board of state-controlled utility Enel on May 10, Frontis rejected the government’s slate for the board and described its pick for the chairmanship Paolo Scaroni, an industry veteran and ex-CEO at oil major Eni SpA, as not independent, according to a report seen by Bloomberg.

Frontis instead supported banking executive Marco Mazzucchelli as the next chairman, and a slate proposed by London-based fund Covalis Capital which says it owns about 1% of Enel’s shares.

Mazzucchelli was initially proposed earlier this month by Covalis which came out against the government’s list of board candidates, calling the nomination process “opaque.”

Key proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co. LLC, as well as Mondrian Investment Partners which says it owns about 1.7% of Enel, have backed Mazzucchelli.

The dispute marks the first-ever shareholder battle over board nominations at Enel, Italy’s largest listed company, and is a stark challenge to Meloni who’s sought to portray her right-wing government as pro-business.

