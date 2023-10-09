(Bloomberg) -- Frontline Plc, one of the world’s largest oil tanker owners, and Norwegian shipping billionaire John Fredriksen reached a deal with CMB NV to end a deadlock over Euronav NV.

Frontline and Famatown Finance Ltd agreed to sell their combined 26.12% stake in Euronav to CMB for $18.43 per share, the tanker owner said in a statement on Monday. Frontline also entered agreements with Euronav to acquire a 24 very large crude carriers for an aggregate purchase price of $2.35 billion, funded by the sale of the Euronav shares and a debt package.

The deal brings to an end a deadlock with one of Belgium’s oldest shipping families over Euronav after Frontline walked away from merger discussions. Compagnie Maritime Belge, or CMB, was opposed to the deal from the outset, raising its stake in the company as the two camps vied for control of Euronav.

Following the deal, CMB will have 49% of shares and 53% of votes in Euronav.

“This transaction will solidify Frontline’s position as the leading publicly listed tanker company, and significantly expand our exposure towards modern efficient VLCCs at an opportune time in the cycle,” Fredriksen said in the statement.

The deal ends arbitration action filed by Euronav earlier this year following Frontline’s withdrawal from their combination agreement.

