About 40% of outdoor turkeys raised for the holiday have been wiped out by the UK’s worst avian flu epidemic ever, said Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council.

“This is devastating for those affected,” he said. “Especially for those doing Christmas birds, that’s sort of a seasonal livelihood wiped out.”

Free-range turkeys account for about 1.5 million of the estimated 9 million birds raised by local farmers for Christmas. Indoor flocks have been less affected by the disease, which often is spread through contact with wild birds.

There will be “some difficulties with supply,” Griffiths said. The same goes for potential substitutes goose and duck, which also are infected.

Any shortages are sure to exacerbate food inflation, which already is running at a record pace in Britain. Supermarket prices for frozen turkey, as of Wednesday, were 16% higher than last year, according to Assosia, a UK-based retail research company.

The UK government ordered all poultry inside starting Nov. 7 to help quell the virus, which has killed an estimated 3.8 million birds of all kinds this year. Still, infections could spread even more this winter, a Parliament report warned.

The outdoor birds now living indoors will still be considered free-range until Christmas, Griffiths said. The label is applicable to birds that can spend their days in open-air runs, according to the government.

Meat N16, a butcher in north London, has turkeys in stock for expatriates celebrating the American Thanksgiving holiday next week, co-founder Paul Grout said. The shop relies on multiple suppliers to curb the risk of one being wiped out by the virus, and it will have a better sense of Christmas supplies by early December.

“We are telling our customers at the moment: We are confident,” Grout said. “However, there is a backup plan, and we are holding plenty of good-quality beef and lamb.”

Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc is also “in good shape” on Christmas turkey supplies, Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin said in a call with reporters. J Sainsbury Plc ordered extra turkeys as a buffer, saying frozen birds comprise a third of what it sells for the holiday.

“We’re watching this issue very closely and our teams will be working really hard to make sure we fill any gaps as far as we can,” Sainsbury CEO Simon Roberts said in a call this month.

