(Bloomberg) -- Protesters occupied the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament and blocked central Wellington streets for a fourth day, calling for an end to vaccine mandates.

More people joined the protest on Friday, swelling numbers to more than 1,000. Police have cordoned off the forecourt of parliament buildings but have not moved into the crowd, as they did yesterday when more than 120 arrests were made.

While the protest remains peaceful, frustration is rising in Wellington, with residents of the capital city tiring of the traffic disruption and local businesses complaining of lost revenue as customers stay away. Some passersby, including school children, say they’ve been harassed by protesters for wearing masks.

The protest was inspired by the trucker blockade in Ottawa that has gridlocked the Canadian city and spread to other parts of the country. New Zealand’s version has fewer trucks and less ability to disrupt the economy, but is nevertheless starting to exasperate politicians and authorities.

Police said they have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication with them.

“Police are also concerned that people are encouraging children be brought to the protest site to support their efforts,” Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement. “Police continue to explore options to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said while the right to demonstrate is part of democracy, it’s time for the protesters to move on.

Protests at New Zealand’s parliament are not uncommon, but it’s unusual for them to last so long. The protesters are showing no signs of leaving, pitching tents and vowing to stay until their demands are met.

“End Mandates We Go Home,” read one large banner as Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in The Wall” blared from loud speakers. One woman wore a T-shirt that said “Unvaccinated Lives Matter.”

