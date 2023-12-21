(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

Yesterday’s inflation drop triggered a lot of excited headlines (guilty). Was that overdone?

Well, time to smell the bacon. Bloomberg’s Breakfast Index serves is a reminder that high inflation isn’t quite in the past. The average cost of a fry-up rose 5.4% last month, faster than yesterday’s CPI figure.

Retail sales data tomorrow will give us a hint at how shoppers’ moods are holding up and whether we can expect more profit warnings as seen from the likes of Superdry earlier this week.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

The UK budget deficit jumped 27% in the first eight months of the fiscal year. Government debt is now close to the size of the economy but the Office for Budget Responsibility reckons Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has £13 billion of headroom against his fiscal rules. That opens the prospect Hunt will announce more tax cuts in the spring.

Raining on everyone’s parade. UK-based activist PrimeStone wants Smurfit Kappa to ditch its $11.2 billion plan to buy WestRock and look elsewhere. They also said they’ll vote against KKR’s £1.3 billion bid for Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems, causing shares to fall in early trading.

Frasers Group’s move to buy luxury online retailer Matches underscores Mike Ashley’s ambitions to become “Britain’s bling king,” says Bloomberg Opinion’s Andrea Felsted. Ashley has a chance to revive Matches’ fortunes, but only if the likes of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault play ball, Felsted writes.

Banks in 2024

British banks might have got much more action in 2023 than they’d hoped for. The industry saw two rescue deals, with HSBC snapping up SVB UK and Metro Bank getting a new billionaire owner. Meanwhile, Barclays investors’ patience wore thinner, and thinner, and thinner.

Barclays’ Feb. 20 strategy update is a first big calendar item in 2024. A negative reaction from shareholders, which is widely expected to include job cuts, could heap even more pressure on CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan. Other lenders might be looking to trim costs too as competition for customer deposits gets tougher.

Still, the issues at UK banks seem small compared to US peers. Overseas lenders face higher capital requirements, get challenged by money-market funds, and Wall Street banks are also typically more reliant on less predictable revenues from securities trading and deal advisory.

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

Lift Chat

What do you think is the world’s busiest flight route? Hint: it’s only 60 minutes long and its not the Waterloo and City line at 5:30 p.m.

--With assistance from Alexandria Arnold.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.