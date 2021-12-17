(Bloomberg) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan told senators she plans to pursue new rules to toughen data security and privacy practices in the technology industry, as Congress struggles to find a consensus on privacy legislation.

In a letter dated Dec. 14 responding to Democratic senators, Khan said she shared their concern about privacy and security in the digital economy, and she promised the FTC would use “its full suite of tools to protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online.”

She cited statutory authority granted by a 1975 law that she said has been underused in recent decades.

“Rulemaking may prove a useful tool to address the breadth of challenges and harms that can result from commercial surveillance and other data practices,” Khan said. “Rules could establish clear market-wide requirements and address potential harms on a broader scale.”

Any effort by the FTC to approve privacy regulations could deepen a rift between Khan and business groups. The Chamber of Commerce and some Republicans have accused the agency of regulatory overreach under Khan’s leadership.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.