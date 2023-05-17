(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission expanded its probe into pharmacy benefits managers to related companies that contract with drugmakers for rebates.

The agency is seeking information from the six largest pharmacy benefit managers under an examination that began last year. Now it’s also looking into two affiliated companies that negotiate rebates on behalf of the prescription drug middlemen.

The FTC voted to request information from Zinc Health Services, LLC, an affiliate of CVS Health Corp’s Caremark unit, and from Ascent Health Services, LLC. Ascent operates as the purchasing organization for Cigna Group’s pharmacy benefits manager, as well as others associated with Humana Inc. and Centene Corp.

Representatives from CVS and Cigna didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The organizations have drawn scrutiny from Congress and state officials as lawmakers press for more transparency in the prescription drug supply chain. They’ve criticized opaque business practices, including secrecy around the rebates that PBMs and their affiliates get from drugmakers.

Zinc and Ascent negotiate rebates on behalf of PBMs, according to the FTC’s statement. The commission voted 3-0 to expand the probe to those entities.

