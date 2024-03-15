(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission is probing Reddit’s plans to license user-generated content to other firms to train artificial intelligence models, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, the week before its planned initial public offering.

The social media company said it received an inquiry Thursday from the agency “advising us that the FTC’s staff is conducting a non-public inquiry focused on our sale, licensing, or sharing of user-generated content with third parties to train AI models.” Reddit has said such licensing agreements could become an important revenue stream for the company.

Last month, Reddit announced a deal that would allow Alphabet Inc.’s Google to train its AI products using Reddit data. Reddit said in a filing that licensing deals it inked in January would bring the company a total of $203 million over two or three years.

“We do not believe that we have engaged in any unfair or deceptive trade practice,” Reddit said in the filing. “The letter indicated that the FTC staff was interested in meeting with us to learn more about our plans and that the FTC intended to request information and documents from us as its inquiry continues.”

Axios earlier reported the FTC probe. A Reddit spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

