FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Both companies say they will cooperate with the FTC's review. The investigation is the latest Amazon deal under scrutiny by regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion.