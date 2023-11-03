(Bloomberg) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan defended the agency’s track record in blocking “unlawful mergers and acquisitions” since she took the helm more than two years ago.

It’s a top priority to make sure the agency’s “approach to merger enforcement is rigorous and keeping pace with new market realities,” wrote Khan in a letter Friday to Republican lawmaker Thomas Tiffany.

In the letter, Khan wrote that the FTC has taken action against at least 38 mergers since she took the helm of the agency in June 2021. Under Khan’s leadership, companies abandoned 19 mergers with 14 of them dropped during the FTC’s investigation. The FTC also filed an administrative complaint or sought preliminary injunction against ten deals and ordered divestitures in 14 mergers. In five instances, companies dropped their plans after the FTC brought a complaint. In one case, “the parties significantly altered their deal and sold off assets to maintain competitive markets,” she wrote.

“By any measure, the FTC has been extremely successful with its merger enforcement program under my leadership” wrote Khan, adding that it actively investigates “illegal mergers and takes action to stop them before they can cause widespread harm to the consumers, small businesses, workers, and other market participants who count on us to enforce the antitrust laws as Congress intended.”

Republicans lawmakers have criticized the FTC’s record of merger losses, asking Khan if she was “losing on purpose” to influence Congress to pass antitrust legislation.

“We only bring lawsuits where we believe there’s a law violation and where we think we can win,” Khan said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television.

Khan said the FTC has faced only one loss, pointing to its withdrawal of a complaint challenging Meta Platforms Inc.’s purchase of virtual-reality startup Within Unlimited. “While I was disappointed by the outcome, I believe the Commission has a statutory obligation to bring law enforcement actions to halt unlawful mergers,” she wrote.

Khan noted that the agency is appealing a court ruling allowing Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard Inc.after the FTC challenged the deal.

The FTC unsuccessfully sought to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard in the largest ever video game merger. A federal judge rejected the agency’s bid to enjoin the merger from closing, and the companies finalized the deal last month. In addition to the appeal, the FTC is pursuing an administrative challenge through its in-house judicial system that could seek to unwind the deal down the road.

