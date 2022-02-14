(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan just notched her second major merger win in the span of a week -- all without stepping foot into court.

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s announcement Sunday that it’s abandoning its proposed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. came a week after chipmaker Nvidia Corp. walked away from its bid to buy Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp.

Khan’s FTC had voted unanimously to file lawsuits to stop both acquisitions. The termination of the deals means the agency doesn’t have to spend the time and money on winning court orders to prohibit the transactions.

The head of the FTC competition bureau, Holly Vedova, celebrated the Nvidia collapse Monday, saying it will “preserve competition for key technologies and safeguard future innovation.” The agency didn’t respond to a request for comment about Lockheed’s decision.

The lawsuits underscore Khan’s commitment to toughen antitrust enforcement as one of President Joe Biden’s top competition watchdogs. She has said antitrust enforcers should consider opposing more deals rather than relying on the common practice of negotiating settlements that allow deals to proceed.

The FTC and the Justice Department, which share responsibility for antitrust enforcement, are grappling with record M&A volume that they say is straining resources. Among deals the FTC is reviewing are Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Microsoft Corp.’s purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc.

Khan needs a majority vote of the five-member FTC to bring lawsuits. While the Lockheed and Nvidia cases were brought with the support of the commission’s two Republicans, she will likely need a Democratic majority to fully implement her agenda going forward. Biden’s nomination for the open seat, Alvaro Bedoya, awaits Senate confirmation.

