(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission is closely monitoring the Hollywood strikes and policies of streaming services, which have raised concerns that “something is broken in the market,” Chair Lina Khan said.

“We’ve been following what’s happening in Hollywood and the strike,” Khan said in an interview with the podcast The Ankler that aired Wednesday. “Increasingly, we see some of the red flags that suggest the market structure is not actually serving the creators or the ultimate viewers.”

The Writers Guild of America, which represents some 11,500 nationally, went on strike May 2, seeking higher pay and other changes to a contract they said hadn’t kept pace with the rise of streaming TV and other technologies. The strike, coupled with one by screen actors that began in July, has largely shut down production of new films and scripted TV shows.

Khan said the writer’s union has been “very active” in sharing its concerns with the FTC. Several striking actors spoke at the FTC’s bimonthly open meeting on July 20, including Desperate Housewives actor Justine Bateman.

“When you have somebody with a good idea and a viable business built around that good idea, but the market is not rewarding that good idea, it suggests that something is broken in the market and that there may be a competition problem,” Khan said, without indicating any particular actions the FTC would take.

The Federal Trade Commission shares responsibility for antitrust enforcement with the Justice Department. While DOJ frequently reviews mergers involving broadcast companies, such as Comcast Corp.’s acquisition of NBC Universal, the FTC has been involved in more recent streaming deals, for example, reviewing Amazon.com Inc.’s acquisition of MGM Studios.

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents big media companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Paramount Global, made a new offer to striking screenwriters earlier this week.

