(Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said the antitrust agency is struggling to handle a merger boom that is rapidly consolidating industries across the economy.

Chair Lina Khan told House lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that antitrust officials are processing the highest number of merger filings in two decades.

“Although the FTC is working to review many of these deals, the sheer volume of transactions is significantly straining commission resources,” Khan said. “I am deeply concerned that the current merger boom will further exacerbate deep asymmetries of power across our economy, further enabling abuses.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.