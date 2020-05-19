(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued First Data Merchant Services Corp. after a company it hired to sign up merchants to use its payment processing technology allegedly added scammers and fraudulent businesses to its platform.

The agency claims that Chi “Vincent” Ko, through his company First Pay Solutions, opened hundreds of merchant accounts in the names of fake entities and shell companies and then took payments from unwary consumers, defrauding them. The FTC alleges First Data processed payments for Ko and First Pay and ignored “repeated” warnings and evidence about the alleged fraud.

The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

A spokeswoman for Fiserv, which owns First Data, had no immediate comment on the complaint. Jim Walden, a lawyer for Ko, didn’t immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

The FTC alleges First Data “received repeated warnings and direct evidence” that Ko’s First Pay was “permeated by fraud” as far back as 2012 but continued to let Ko and First Pay approve and open merchant accounts until 2014.

The agency says that at the end of that year, Wells Fargo & Co. terminated First Pay’s processing contract. Nevertheless, First Data acquired First Pay’s merchant accounts in May 2015 and hired most of its employees, hiring Ko in January 2017 as a vice president.

