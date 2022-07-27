(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission sued to block Meta Platforms Inc. from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited, saying the transaction would allow the social network to dominate the burgeoning virtual reality space.

The FTC said the acquisition of Within, which develops apps for VR devices, including the popular fitness app Supernatural, would “tend to create a monopoly,” according to the complaint, which was filed in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday.

Meta has made a number of acquisitions, most of them small, to bolster its offering in virtual and augmented reality. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg believes that in the future, the company will popularize a metaverse -- a more immersive version of the internet, where people can populate an alternative virtual world to go shopping, go to work and see friends.

Meta is the world’s top VR headset maker with its Oculus product controlling about 80 percent of the market, according to research firm IDC.

“Mr. Zuckerberg has made clear that his aspiration for the VR space is control of the entire ecosystem,” the FTC said in the complaint. “The proposed acquisition of Within would be one more step along that path toward dominance.”

The FTC asked the court to temporarily halt the transaction, which Facebook said it plans to close on July 31. It also sought an injunction blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

The case is FTC v. Meta Platforms Inc., 22-cv-4325, US District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco).

