(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission under Chair Lina Khan has brought in unpaid experts and consultants without clear guidelines on their job responsibilities or transparency into how they were selected, the agency’s watchdog found.

The FTC’s Inspector General said in an audit dated Monday and obtained by Bloomberg News that the agency, under Khan and her predecessor Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, had recruited nine unpaid experts or consultants between October 2020 and March 2022, creating potential legal and compliance risks, including conflicts of interest.

During that period, eight other advisers joined the FTC on details from other agencies or through fellowship programs where another government agency or branch paid their salary, the audit found.

The report’s authors declined to say whether the use of the unpaid consultants violated federal laws, but pointed out that the agency’s handbook and Office of Management and Budget regulations bar agencies from using experts or consultants to replace employees or to perform inherently governmental functions, such as determining policy.

The audit was confirmed by an agency official who asked not to be named discussing a non-public document. The FTC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Of the 17 individuals discussed in the report, 14 had been assigned to the Office of Policy Planning, a division that helps develop antitrust and consumer protection policy through research, workshops and filing statements with fellow agencies. That work has been challenged by critics as Khan has set an aggressive antitrust agenda for the FTC.

Khan has sought to revitalize the agency, which antitrust advocates allege was too permissive toward giant technology platforms as they bought up smaller companies and scooped up data about consumers’ online habits. Business and trade groups have opposed many of Khan’s moves as chair, with the US Chamber of Commerce filing suit against the agency last month alleging a lack of transparency in its decision-making.

While under previous administrations the FTC sometimes engaged unpaid consultants -- two were brought on during the last two years of the Trump administration -- the audit found the agency expanded their use from 2021.

“Without formal agreements, the FTC has unnecessary exposure to operational, legal, compliance, and reputational risk,” the audit found, pointing out that decisions based on consultants’ work could be invalidated or cause other problems for the agency because they aren’t full- or part-time federal employees.

The report also found that the agency had no clear process for recruiting or integrating the unpaid consultants and experts. The audit recommended the agency adopt policies within 60 days for when it will make use of unpaid workers, how they will be selected and deployed within the agency, and take steps to ensure they aren’t doing work that requires full-time government employees.

President Joe Biden appointed Khan as FTC chair in June 2021, replacing Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner, who had served as acting chair.

In documents used to justify bringing on the consultants, the FTC said several of the individuals would “play an integral role in the commission’s strategic direction,” the audit found, and many would have a “wide latitude of responsibility.”

