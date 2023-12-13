(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission asked a judge to toss a Meta Platforms Inc. lawsuit seeking to halt the agency’s efforts to change a 2020 privacy settlement.

The FTC argued that Meta’s lawsuit was based on constitutional challenges that weren’t “legally viable.”

Congress gave the FTC the authority to “modify orders when changed circumstances or the public interest requires” and to “prevent unfair and deceptive practices,” the agency said in a filing in Washington Wednesday.

Under Chair Lina Khan, the FTC has taken a more aggressive stance on mergers, particularly in tech and pharmaceutical markets. In February, a federal judge rejected her bid to block Meta’s acquisition of virtual-reality startup Within Unlimited, and the agency has appealed a ruling that let Microsoft Corp. proceed with its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.

Last month, Meta sued to stop any FTC proceedings tied to the 2020 pact. As part of the deal, Meta agreed to make changes to internal privacy checks and pay a $5 billion fine, making it the largest for a privacy violation.

In May, the FTC started an internal proceeding to revise the settlement after accusing Meta of continuing to breach its promises.

In the lawsuit, Meta accused the FTC of violating due process by acting as both prosecutor and judge in administrative proceedings.

In its brief, the FTC claimed that Meta had previously admitted that the agency had the authority to issue and modify administrative orders.

“Meta has waived all of these claims and is judicially estopped from raising them,” the FTC wrote. The agency’s lawyers also argued that “Meta has not shown or plausibly alleged that the commission’s combination of functions results in biased adjudication.”

US District Judge Timothy Kelly had previously ruled that the FTC could move forward with the process to change the settlement.

But Meta said it filed the latest suit because Kelly’s ruling didn’t address the constitutional issues.

