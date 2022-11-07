(Bloomberg) -- Chief executive pay climbed by nearly a quarter in the FTSE 100 this year, a study shows, at a time when many workers are being asked to accept below-inflation raises.

Total pay for the UK’s blue-chip CEOs increased to £3.9 million ($4.5 million) on average in the latest financial year, up from £3.2 million in 2020-21, according to analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The rebound was largely due to a jump in bonuses which many bosses gave up during Covid. Some incentive targets were also set conservatively during the pandemic, the study said.

PwC said pay was now largely back to pre-Covid levels as bonuses increased to 86% of the maximum available, above historical levels.

Despite the effects of Covid, the figures are likely to increase political pressure on remuneration committees ahead of next year’s annual general meetings. Britain has been hit by widespread strikes as labor groups demand sharp pay rises for rank and file staff amid double-digit inflation.

“Higher pay outcomes are likely to be met with greater investor scrutiny, particularly in the context of rising inflation,” said Andrew Page, an executive compensation leader at PwC UK.

“We also expect shareholders to focus on windfall gains.”

The proportion of FTSE 100 CEOs with salary freezes dropped from 43% in 2021 to 15% this year, while only 5% received no bonus, down from 22% the previous year.

