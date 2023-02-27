(Bloomberg) -- Women now hold four out of ten board seats on FTSE 350 companies, hitting a gender diversity target three years ahead of their 2025 target, according to a report by FTSE Women Leaders Review.

152 of the 350 boards on the index had no women on them at all a little more than 10 years ago. Now, the majority of the companies at least three women on their board.

“This progress is very welcome, and I’d urge business to keep up this momentum to achieve better balance in leadership positions as well as in boardrooms,” said Kemi Badenoch, UK Business and Trade Secretary and Women & Equalities Minister

Women hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies, according to the review, with such positions below board level now at 34.3% women for the 50 of the UK’s largest private companies.

The UK is now in second place compared to global efforts to increase gender diversity on boards. Unlike other systems, the push for a greater number of women on British boards has not been regulatory but business-led as well as on a voluntary basis.

Still, the boardroom shift is yet to be reflected in plenty of industries, particularly the City. The number of female money managers there is little changed in the past few years and the gender pay gap isn’t expected to close for another 30 years.

Read More: Asset Managers Make ‘Appallingly Slow’ Progress on Gender Parity

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.